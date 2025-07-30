Larry Brown Sports

Fans all had the same reaction to Angels’ surprising trade

The Angels logo at Angel Stadium
Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Angels are facing an uphill battle to end a playoff drought that has lasted a decade, but it appears they are trying to positions themselves to make a run.

The Angels acquired a pair of relief pitchers in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The Angels have landed left-hander Andrew Chafin and right-hander Luis Garcia, who is returning for his third stint with the team.

Washington will receive left-handed reliever Jake Eder and first baseman Sam Brown in the deal.

Chafin, 35, has been solid this season with a 2.70 ERA in 26 appearances. Garcia has a 4.10 ERA in 38 appearances.

While the Angels have looked vastly improved this season, fans were baffled by their decision to buy rather than sell at the deadline.

The Angels entered Wednesday with a record of 53-55 and in fourth place in the AL West. They were four games back in the Wild Card race.

L.A. looks a lot better this season than last year, when they won just 63 games. Still, it will be difficult for them to reach the postseason and even more challenging to make a run if they do find a way in.

The Angels were already questioned over their big MLB Draft decision earlier this month, and they now have people scrutinizing their approach at the trade deadline.

