Fans are saying the same thing about NLCS Game 3 in Phoenix

October 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are down 2-0 in the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies, though they will be hosting Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Thursday. But the excitement surrounding the game has more than dissipated for the local fans.

The Diamondbacks lost 5-3 in Game 1 of the series and were destroyed 10-0 in Game 2. There isn’t too much interest in fans attending Game 3, so ticket prices have plummeted.

The price to get into the game was said to be under $20 on some websites.

The result was predictions that Phillies fans would take over at those prices.

Perhaps the early start time isn’t helping things, but maybe Diamondbacks fans are waiting to see a win before regaining some confidence.

Ticket prices really shouldn’t be that low or a league championship series.

MLB Playoffs 2023
