Fans are saying the same thing about NLCS Game 3 in Phoenix

The Arizona Diamondbacks are down 2-0 in the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies, though they will be hosting Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Thursday. But the excitement surrounding the game has more than dissipated for the local fans.

The Diamondbacks lost 5-3 in Game 1 of the series and were destroyed 10-0 in Game 2. There isn’t too much interest in fans attending Game 3, so ticket prices have plummeted.

The price to get into the game was said to be under $20 on some websites.

Oh my god chase field is going to be filled to the brim with Phillies fans at this rate pic.twitter.com/CkXPozObqI — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) October 18, 2023

Phillies will be facing Diamondbacks rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3. He had an ERA of 5.72 this year. Oh and there are a wild amount of tickets on StubHub for under $10 in Arizona.

Would never happen in Philly. Different in the desert. pic.twitter.com/P5cMQoIo14 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 18, 2023

The result was predictions that Phillies fans would take over at those prices.

Have come across several Phillies fans who are planning to attend NLCS Game 3 while traveling from Philadelphia back to Phoenix today. Will be interesting to see how many show. Have heard of tickets on third-party apps for as little as $9. — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) October 18, 2023

The @MarksReeseWIP show is headed to Arizona tomorrow with @PhansofPhilly. 🔥 Phillies fans may be louder than Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field. You can get in to Game 3 for $6! pic.twitter.com/d4TnR2eXSq — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 18, 2023

There are so many tickets under $25 for game 3. Hoping to see Chase Field full of Phillies fans — Josh (@APELLsauce) October 18, 2023

Perhaps the early start time isn’t helping things, but maybe Diamondbacks fans are waiting to see a win before regaining some confidence.

Ticket prices really shouldn’t be that low or a league championship series.