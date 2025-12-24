Yankees linked to a new All-Star outfielder in free agency

The New York Yankees apparently have their failsafe in case Cody Bellinger leaves in free agency.

The Yankees have checked in on veteran outfielder Austin Hays, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Heyman notes that Hays will become more realistic for the Yankees if they are unable to retain Bellinger, their No. 1 free agent target.

Hays, 30, was an All-Star in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles. A righty hitter, Hays spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds and batted .266 with 15 home runs, 64 RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 103 total games.

Though primarily a left fielder, Hays has gotten experience at all three outfield positions over the course of his eight-year MLB career. Hays also made 40 total appearances as a designated hitter for Cincinnati in 2025.

While the Yankees are very much trying to re-sign the former NL MVP Bellinger, he is expected to come with a high price tag this offseason. In 2025, Bellinger enjoyed one of the best years of his career, batting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 152 total games.

After winning 94 games but losing to Toronto in the ALDS this past season, the Yankees were recently revealed to be on the no-trade list of a three-time All-Star target. Thus, they could be going bargain shopping on the free agent market instead, particularly if their talented outfielder Bellinger ends up signing for more money elsewhere.