Lightning-fast strikeout from Yankees’ spring game goes viral

The new MLB pitch clock is already proving to be an absolute menace.

Video went viral from the New York Yankees-Pittsburgh Pirates spring training game on Thursday of perhaps the world’s fastest strikeout. Fueled by the chaos of the pitch clock, Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta managed to strike out Pirates outfielder Tucupita Marcano within just 20 seconds.

Take a look (as Marcano took strike one, fouled away strike two, and got sent down looking by strike three, all in record time):

Wandy Peralta only needed 20 seconds to strike him out 🤯 (via @DBITLefty)pic.twitter.com/NUOCbJCXjE — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 2, 2023

The pitch clock, which debuted this spring in an effort to speed up the pace of play, requires pitchers to go no more than 15 seconds in between pitches. While that might be a disadvantage for many slow-working hurlers, Peralta managed to use the new rule in his favor by firing away only about four to five seconds into the pitch clock.

There is a bit of a counter here for hitters since they do not technically have to be in the batter’s box and alert until the pitch clock hits eight seconds. But between this rapid-fire strikeout and the controversy that we saw during an Atlanta Braves game earlier this spring, there will clearly be some big-time changes to the game as we know it courtesy of this new timer.