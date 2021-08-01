Padres hopeful Fernando Tatis Jr. will only miss ten days with shoulder injury

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for at least ten days, but there is hope it won’t be any longer than that.

Tatis Jr. left Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after injuring his shoulder while sliding into third base. It was the third time Tatis Jr. has injured his shoulder this season.

The Padres placed Tatis Jr. on the IL Saturday, but there was optimism that the star shortstop would be able to return when eligible.

The Padres will place Fernando Tatis Jr. on the IL with a left shoulder subluxation. He returned after the minimum 10-day stint last time. The Padres are hopeful for the same type of recovery this time, but it's obviously dependent on how he feels over the next week or so. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 31, 2021

Tatis’ aggressive playing style has led to issues with this all season. He initially hurt his shoulder from swinging too hard, but that injury only cost him ten days. At the time, Tatis said he wanted to adapt his playing style to prevent injury, but there’s only so much he can do in certain situations.