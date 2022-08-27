 Skip to main content
Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped by sponsor after PED suspension

August 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Fernando Tatis Jr. running

Feb 28, 2020; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension has not only cost him lost wages from the San Diego Padres, but also a sponsor.

Apparel and athletic equipment company Adidas has ended its relationship with Tatis.

“We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue,” an Adidas spokesperson said, via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

On Aug. 12, Tatis was suspended 80 games by MLB for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The San Diego Padres shortstop tested positive for Clostebol, which is a banned anabolic steroid.

Tatis offered an excuse for his failed drug test, saying he took a medication to treat a fungal infection that contained the steroid. However, even his excuse had several holes in it.

Tatis’ deal with Adidas began in 2020, which was his second season in the league. Between his suspension and wrist injury, Tatis will end up not having played during the entire 2022 season. He will also miss the start of next season due to his suspension.

