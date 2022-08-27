Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped by sponsor after PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension has not only cost him lost wages from the San Diego Padres, but also a sponsor.

Apparel and athletic equipment company Adidas has ended its relationship with Tatis.

Adidas has ended its partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. From a spokesperson for the company: “We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue.” — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 26, 2022

“We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue,” an Adidas spokesperson said, via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

On Aug. 12, Tatis was suspended 80 games by MLB for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The San Diego Padres shortstop tested positive for Clostebol, which is a banned anabolic steroid.

Tatis offered an excuse for his failed drug test, saying he took a medication to treat a fungal infection that contained the steroid. However, even his excuse had several holes in it.

Tatis’ deal with Adidas began in 2020, which was his second season in the league. Between his suspension and wrist injury, Tatis will end up not having played during the entire 2022 season. He will also miss the start of next season due to his suspension.