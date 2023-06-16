Former All-Star catcher gets DFA’d by his team

Less than two years after playing in the MLB All-Star Game, one veteran catcher may be on his way out of the big leagues.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday that they have designated Mike Zunino for assignment. As a result, Zunino will now be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers within the next seven days.

The 32-year-old Zunino has 11 seasons of MLB experience and made the All-Star team with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 on the strength of a 33-homer season. But after signing a one-year deal worth $6 million with Cleveland last offseason, Zunino really struggled. He was hitting .177 in 42 games for the Guardians this year and had slipped defensively as well (-8 defensive runs saved in 2023, which ranked 83rd of 86 among MLB catchers).

This might not necessarily be the end of the line for Zunino’s career (one fellow veteran backstop recently found huge success after getting DFA’d). But based on Zunino’s .163 batting average in the last two MLB seasons combined, the end may at least be near.