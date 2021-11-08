Former Mets manager could join Yankees?

After two seasons of leading the New York Mets, their former manager could be switching to the other side of the subway.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Luis Rojas interviewed with the New York Yankees to be one of their base coaches. Rosenthal adds that Rojas is said to have made a positive impression.

Rojas had managed the Mets for the last two years, going 103-119 (.464). The team let him go last month after their second-half collapse in which they went from first place in the NL East to missing the playoffs entirely.

As for the Yankees, they are looking for a new base coach after their old one blew it for them in the playoffs and got fired.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports