Phil Nevin done with Yankees after costly Wild Card blunder

Phil Nevin made what could go down as the worst mistake of the 2021 MLB postseason, and it is one that may have cost him his job.

The New York Yankees informed Nevin on Thursday that he will not return as their third base coach next season, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Nevin’s contract is set to expire, and many predicted that the Yankees would not renew it.

Nevin had been with the Yankees since 2018. The 50-year-old was absolutely crushed on Twitter over a bad decision he made to send a runner during New York’s loss to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

Nevin’s big blunder came in the top of the sixth inning when the Yankees were trailing 3-1. Aaron Judge reached on an infield single, bringing Giancarlo Stanton to the plate with one out. Stanton hit a missile off the wall in deep center, and Nevin waved Judge around despite the slugger having virtually no chance to score. He was thrown out easily, ending what could have been a game-changing rally for the Yankees.

One mistake shouldn’t define a career, but Nevin will never live that one down.