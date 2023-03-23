Former MLB All-Star infielder announces his retirement

After 14 career MLB seasons, one veteran infielder is exiting stage left.

Jed Lowrie announced to social media on Thursday that he is retiring as a player. Lowrie said that “the time has come for me to close the chapter on my playing career.” He did add though that he is looking forward to “new opportunities in the game.”

Here is Lowrie’s full post.

Lowrie, who turns 39 next month, played for four different MLB teams (Boston, Houston, Oakland, and the New York Mets). He was best known for his time in Oakland, having three separate stints with them and making an All-Star team on the Athletics in 2018. A shortstop, second baseman, and third baseman who transitioned into a DH role as he got older, Lowrie hit .180 last season in 50 appearances for the A’s last season.

The post by Lowrie indicates that he still intends to stay around the game of baseball in some capacity. He now becomes the latest former Oakland player to announce his retirement this offseason.