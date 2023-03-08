Former Red Sox champion retiring from baseball

After sitting out the 2022 MLB season, there will not be another one for a former Boston Red Sox champion.

Speaking this week with Rob Bradford of WEEI, 12-year MLB veteran Mitch Moreland confirmed that he is retired from baseball.

“I’m retired,” said Moreland. “There you go. I’m done. I’m done playing. I’ve enjoyed the family life too much in the last year and a half. Being there for my kids. It got to the point where they were away from me during the season and in school. I wanted to be there for them, and be around the family more.

“When I really didn’t get anybody knocking on the door last year, I said, ‘That’s probably it,'” added Moreland, who went unsigned last season. I didn’t really see a need in telling anybody else.”

The lefty-hitting Moreland began his MLB career in 2010 with the Texas Rangers, helping the team achieve multiple division titles and deep playoff runs. Moreland had 110 home runs over seven seasons with Texas and also won a Gold Glove in 2016. He then had a successful stint with the Red Sox, making an All-Star team in 2018 and contributing to Boston’s World Series title that year as well (including a massive home run during Game 4 of the championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Moreland’s final MLB season came in 2021 with the Oakland Athletics when he hit .227 in 81 appearances. At 37 years old, he now calls it quits after making a strong overall impact on the field as well as on the culture.