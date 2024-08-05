Dodgers players had cool gesture for Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers players had a great gesture for Freddie Freeman upon the first baseman’s return to the team on Monday.
Freeman had been away from the team for the last week due to a major health scare involving his son Maximus. Maximus is battling a severe case of Guillain–Barré syndrome, which led to the three-year-old being hospitalized after going into full-body paralysis.
Freeman returned to the Dodgers on Monday, and teammates and coaches welcomed him back by wearing special T-shirts with #MaxStrong printed across the front and Freeman’s name on the back.
The Dodgers will be wearing these #MaxStrong shirts pregame for the occasion https://t.co/JgNNQiatjW pic.twitter.com/YEbBbki5Dr
— Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 5, 2024
Dodgers players and coaches are wearing Max Strong T-shirts, with Freddie Freeman’s No. 5, for batting practice today in support of the Freeman family. 💙 @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/YLIjMOgPf6
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 5, 2024
Freeman told the media that Max has been discharged from the hospital and is doing better. The three-year-old began physical therapy on Sunday.
Freddie Freeman said his son, Max, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and began physical therapy yesterday
After a lot of scary moments for him and his family last week, he said things are tending better now
“He’s doing OK. He’s on his way to being to being better.”
— Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 5, 2024
Fortunately, Freeman’s situation seems to have been consistently improving over the last few days. Maximus has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, but it sounds like he will ultimately be okay.