Dodgers players had cool gesture for Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers players had a great gesture for Freddie Freeman upon the first baseman’s return to the team on Monday.

Freeman had been away from the team for the last week due to a major health scare involving his son Maximus. Maximus is battling a severe case of Guillain–Barré syndrome, which led to the three-year-old being hospitalized after going into full-body paralysis.

Freeman returned to the Dodgers on Monday, and teammates and coaches welcomed him back by wearing special T-shirts with #MaxStrong printed across the front and Freeman’s name on the back.

The Dodgers will be wearing these #MaxStrong shirts pregame for the occasion https://t.co/JgNNQiatjW pic.twitter.com/YEbBbki5Dr — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 5, 2024

Dodgers players and coaches are wearing Max Strong T-shirts, with Freddie Freeman’s No. 5, for batting practice today in support of the Freeman family. 💙 ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/YLIjMOgPf6 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 5, 2024

Freeman told the media that Max has been discharged from the hospital and is doing better. The three-year-old began physical therapy on Sunday.

Freddie Freeman said his son, Max, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and began physical therapy yesterday After a lot of scary moments for him and his family last week, he said things are tending better now “He’s doing OK. He’s on his way to being to being better.” — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 5, 2024

Fortunately, Freeman’s situation seems to have been consistently improving over the last few days. Maximus has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, but it sounds like he will ultimately be okay.