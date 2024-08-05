 Skip to main content
Dodgers players had cool gesture for Freddie Freeman

August 5, 2024
by Grey Papke
Freddie Freeman looking ahead

Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers players had a great gesture for Freddie Freeman upon the first baseman’s return to the team on Monday.

Freeman had been away from the team for the last week due to a major health scare involving his son Maximus. Maximus is battling a severe case of Guillain–Barré syndrome, which led to the three-year-old being hospitalized after going into full-body paralysis.

Freeman returned to the Dodgers on Monday, and teammates and coaches welcomed him back by wearing special T-shirts with #MaxStrong printed across the front and Freeman’s name on the back.

Freeman told the media that Max has been discharged from the hospital and is doing better. The three-year-old began physical therapy on Sunday.

Fortunately, Freeman’s situation seems to have been consistently improving over the last few days. Maximus has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, but it sounds like he will ultimately be okay.

