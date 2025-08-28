Freddie Freeman pulls gross move in dugout during game

Freddie Freeman had to find new ways to keep himself entertained during Wednesday’s contest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freeman was caught on camera pulling a gross move in the middle of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. In the bottom of the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., Freeman, who wasn’t playing, was in the dugout with teammate Teoscar Hernandez up to bat.

While watching Hernandez’s at-bat unfold, Freeman decided to start digging into his nose. It appears that he was able to get ahold of a rogue nose hair, which he then proceeded to yank out roughly. Here is the video.

Freddie Freeman nose hair clearing pic.twitter.com/jxI2Au5KTv — Bobby (@welcomeMLB) August 28, 2025

The Dodgers were already up 4-1 at the time and went on to defeat the Reds by a 5-1 final score to secure the series sweep. So perhaps you can’t fault Freeman for deciding to do a bit of … personal maintenance there.

Freeman, the nine-time MLB All-Star, is having another banner year, hitting .302 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs through 120 games played. He featured in the first two games of the series but received a day off on Wednesday (which explained why he had some extra time for grooming).

Believe it or not though, this kind of thing is actually pretty commonplace when it comes to the Dodgers. You may recall that Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly was also caught digging for gold in a similar (but somehow grosser) way during a game last season.