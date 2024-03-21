Dodgers co-owner’s gross moment during Seoul Series caught on TV

One prominent attendee at Wednesday’s Seoul Series game didn’t even need the concession stand.

The Los Angeles Dodgers played the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea to kick off the 2024 MLB campaign. Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly was in the stands behind the home plate area and got shown on the ESPN television broadcast doing something gross.

During an eighth-inning at-bat by Dodgers outfielder James Outman, Boehly could be seen digging into his nose with two fingers and then seemingly … consuming the contents.

Here is the video.

My man with the double booger meal at Padres Dodgers game lol. #SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/TbS8G6RQkk — Fuego Blanco (@Fueg0_Blanco) March 20, 2024

Boehly is part of the Guggenheim Baseball Management group that purchased the Dodgers in 2012 for $1.5 billion. He personally owns a 20 percent stake in the team. Boehly has also made a name for himself in other sports ownership ventures. He is the co-controlling owner and chairman of English Premier League soccer giant Chelsea F.C. as well (after the previous owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was ousted in 2022).

In fairness to Boehly, it was a pretty nerve-racking game situation with the Dodgers trailing 2-1 but having runners on first and second with no one out (they would score four times in the half-inning and eventually win 5-2). The billionaire Boehly is probably in the category of sports owners who are so rich that they don’t care how silly they look in public.