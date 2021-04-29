Freddie Freeman had great response to being struck out by Anthony Rizzo

Freddie Freeman might need to start considering retirement after what happened on Wednesday.

Freeman faced Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the seventh inning of Atlanta’s 10-0 win over the Cubs and struck out. Seriously.

ANTHONY RIZZO JUST STRUCK OUT FREDDIE FREEMAN pic.twitter.com/2lFdDIU5fU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2021

Yes, that was the 2020 NL MVP striking out against a first baseman!

Our comments about Freeman retiring were a joke, of course. Freeman actually went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and 3 RBIs and was a big part of the reason why Rizzo pitched. Atlanta was up 10-0 at the time, so Chicago had Rizzo pitch part of the seventh to spare the bullpen.

Rizzo got two outs and walked a batter before returning to first base.

As for Freeman, he had a great attitude about being struck out by Rizzo. He said he didn’t mind the outcome because he believes it was fun and entertaining for the fans.

#Braves Freddie Freeman on his unfortunate yet hilarious encounter with Anthony Rizzo, the #Cubs first baseman who took the mound to strike out Freeman in the 7th inning: pic.twitter.com/s3QqjgDaFh — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) April 29, 2021

He’s right. It was a fun moment for the fans. It’s also a lot easier to be OK with that out when you still have four hits in the game. But if he ends up losing the NL batting title by a point, he might reconsider his attitude.

Amazingly, this is the second viral moment the two have produced in under two weeks.

Photo: EricEnfermero/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0