Freddie Freeman had great response to being struck out by Anthony Rizzo

April 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Freddie Freeman might need to start considering retirement after what happened on Wednesday.

Freeman faced Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the seventh inning of Atlanta’s 10-0 win over the Cubs and struck out. Seriously.

Yes, that was the 2020 NL MVP striking out against a first baseman!

Our comments about Freeman retiring were a joke, of course. Freeman actually went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and 3 RBIs and was a big part of the reason why Rizzo pitched. Atlanta was up 10-0 at the time, so Chicago had Rizzo pitch part of the seventh to spare the bullpen.

Rizzo got two outs and walked a batter before returning to first base.

As for Freeman, he had a great attitude about being struck out by Rizzo. He said he didn’t mind the outcome because he believes it was fun and entertaining for the fans.

He’s right. It was a fun moment for the fans. It’s also a lot easier to be OK with that out when you still have four hits in the game. But if he ends up losing the NL batting title by a point, he might reconsider his attitude.

Amazingly, this is the second viral moment the two have produced in under two weeks.

