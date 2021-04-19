Listen: Anthony Rizzo had hilarious pickle rundown with Freddie Freeman

Anthony Rizzo was mic’d up for Sunday night’s Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Braves game, and he had one hilarious moment caught on recording.

The Braves had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fourth inning, leading 6-3. Travis d’Arnaud flew out to right and scored Ronald Acuña Jr. on the play. But then Freddie Freeman, who was on second, got caught in a pickle. He was eventually tagged out to end the inning.

The best part is that Rizzo was yelling at Freeman during the rundown. Take a listen:

That was hilarious.

Rizzo was able to have fun on the play while still getting an out. And even Freeman seemed to be laughing about what Rizzo had done.

Rizzo had to find some levity in the game as his Cubs got smashed 13-4. Acuña also left the game with an injury after that play.