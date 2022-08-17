Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?

One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus.

The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after expressing some public frustrations with his role on the team. He hit .237 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 106 games for them this year.

The White Sox are in the Wild Card hunt at 61-56 on the season and recently lost starting shortstop Tim Anderson to a sagittal band tear in his finger (an injury that will sideline him for at least the next six weeks). Andrus is a two-time All-Star at the position and might provide some answers for a White Sox team that appears to be battling major internal issues right now.