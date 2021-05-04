Funny video: Tyler Glasnow had premature celebration with just 2 strikes on batter

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow pitched a solid game in Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Angels, but there was one embarrassing moment from the outing that he would probably like to have back.

Glasnow blew a 100-mph fastball by Angels outfielder Justin Upton in the bottom of the second inning. The pitch was certainly nasty, but it wasn’t the final one of the at-bat. Glasnow thought it was and did a premature strikeout strut before quickly realizing he made a mistake.

it’s ok Glas we’re all a little bad at counting sometimes pic.twitter.com/eygb3tpAwB — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 4, 2021

To his credit, Glasnow immediately motioned toward Upton and said “my bad” with a sheepish grin. He ended up throwing three straight balls after that and walking Upton.

What Glasnow did was basically the equivalent of a batter breaking into a home run trot on a routine fly ball. We have seen that plenty of times, but it’s a little less common for a pitcher to lose track of the count. Glasnow probably won’t ever do that again.