Rival team trying to acquire Garrett Crochet?

December 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Garrett Crochet walking off the field

Apr 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) leaves the field after throwing to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox continue to pursue a trade of pitcher Garrett Crochet, and a rival team may be in the mix to acquire him.

The Chicago Cubs are among the teams with interest in trading for Crochet, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Cincinnati Reds are also considered a “viable” potential trade partner.

The Cubs and White Sox have not typically been trade partners due to their status as cross-town rivals, but they have linked up much more frequently in recent years, most notably the blockbuster trade that sent Jose Quintana from the White Sox to the Cubs.

Any acquisition of Crochet figures to be an expensive one. The Cubs, however, are clearly interested in pitching upgrades, and it might be one of several significant changes they make this winter.

Crochet is coming off a breakout season as a starter. He posted a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts, and struck out 209 batters in 146 innings, even with the White Sox limiting his workload down the stretch.

Chicago CubsGarrett Crochet
