Rival team trying to acquire Garrett Crochet?

The Chicago White Sox continue to pursue a trade of pitcher Garrett Crochet, and a rival team may be in the mix to acquire him.

The Chicago Cubs are among the teams with interest in trading for Crochet, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Cincinnati Reds are also considered a “viable” potential trade partner.

. @MLB trade market update: The Cubs and Reds are among the viable candidates to acquire White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Of note, the Cubs and White Sox have made 4 trades since 2017, beginning with the José Quintana deal. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2024

The Cubs and White Sox have not typically been trade partners due to their status as cross-town rivals, but they have linked up much more frequently in recent years, most notably the blockbuster trade that sent Jose Quintana from the White Sox to the Cubs.

Any acquisition of Crochet figures to be an expensive one. The Cubs, however, are clearly interested in pitching upgrades, and it might be one of several significant changes they make this winter.

Crochet is coming off a breakout season as a starter. He posted a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts, and struck out 209 batters in 146 innings, even with the White Sox limiting his workload down the stretch.