Garrett Richards reportedly in talks with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox already made one addition on the free agent market Friday, and they may not be done.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Red Sox are in discussions with free agent pitcher Garrett Richards, who has also attracted the interest of multiple teams.

Sources: #RedSox are in active discussions with free agent Garrett Richards. Multiple teams were talking with Richards as of today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 23, 2021

Richards would be a buy-low candidate for the Red Sox, but possibly a good one. The 32-year-old posted a 3.18 ERA combined over 2014 and 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels, but his prime was derailed by multiple arm injuries. He was more or less able to stay healthy in 2020, posting a 4.03 ERA for the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox would be betting that they can get him back close to his best form and keep him healthy.

The Red Sox added another player on Friday, potentially to play an unfamiliar role.