Video: Gary Sanchez nearly takes bat to face from teammate

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez narrowly averted disaster on Sunday when casually strolling past the on-deck circle.

Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino was taking warmup swings during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Sanchez casually strolled by. Sanchez wasn’t paying much attention, and neither was Celestino, which resulted in a pretty frightening near-collision.

Meanwhile, Celestino nearly hit Sanchez in the head with a swing in the on deck circle pic.twitter.com/ZUdoOVCadH — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 4, 2022

Sanchez is understandably peeved, and Celestino looks almost annoyed with himself. That is all understandable, but it has to be said Sanchez should probably be walking with his head up if he’s going anywhere near the on-deck circle. Maybe this was that lack of awareness he sometimes flashed with the New York Yankees.

The Twins won 5-1 Sunday to move within a half game of first place in the AL Central, and nobody took a bat to the face that we know of. That’s a successful day in the end.