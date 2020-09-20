Did George Springer celebrate home run extra hard because of his free agency?

The way George Springer celebrated his second home run on Sunday led some to wonder whether he had free agency in mind.

Springer went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Houston’s 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He hit one inside-the-park homer and the other a conventional blast.

Springer seemed to celebrate the second home run pretty hard. The homer marked the 2,000th at Minute Maid Park.

He also had a big fist pump rounding first:

Milestone HR at MMP Multi-HR game Tie game #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/e99Hy843OE — Houston Astros (@astros) September 20, 2020

The homer tied the game, which also could have played a role in Springer’s elation. But some wondered whether there was more to it than that.

Springer will be a free agent after the year, and this was Houston’s final home game of the season at Minute Maid Park. Clubbing a home run in his final home at-bat as a member of the Astros would be a nice memory.

Of course, there is no certainty that Springer won’t be back with Houston. He’s an extremely talented player and has been an integral part of Houston’s success the last five seasons. He was even World Series in 2017 when they won the championship. If the way their arbitration went is any indication, Springer could be on his way out.