George Springer has awesome exchange with young fan

George Springer has struggled with a speech disorder since childhood, and the Toronto Blue Jays star has been very open about it in hopes of helping others who have the same issue. Springer had a great exchange with one such fan who attended a game over the weekend.

A young fan who attended Saturday’s game between the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium held up a sign that said “George, I stutter, too.” The boy was invited onto the field to meet Springer, who chatted with him and gave him some souvenirs.

This little boy held a sign that read “George, I stutter, too”. George Springer came over and gave him a bat, his gloves and spent a few mins speaking to him. This boy will never forget this moment. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/rAXoON2XaO — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 28, 2022

Springer has stuttered his entire life. He is a spokesperson for SAY, which is an organization that helps children who stutter.

Obviously, Springer’s decision to be open about his stutter has helped many people. That young fan is one of them.