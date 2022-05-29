 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 29, 2022

George Springer has awesome exchange with young fan

May 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

George Springer chats with a young fan

George Springer has struggled with a speech disorder since childhood, and the Toronto Blue Jays star has been very open about it in hopes of helping others who have the same issue. Springer had a great exchange with one such fan who attended a game over the weekend.

A young fan who attended Saturday’s game between the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium held up a sign that said “George, I stutter, too.” The boy was invited onto the field to meet Springer, who chatted with him and gave him some souvenirs.

Springer has stuttered his entire life. He is a spokesperson for SAY, which is an organization that helps children who stutter.

Obviously, Springer’s decision to be open about his stutter has helped many people. That young fan is one of them.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus