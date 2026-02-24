George Springer shares his mindset after painful World Series loss to the Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays came so close to winning the franchise’s first World Series title since 1993 in the 2025 season, when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

But that is behind them now, as George Springer and company aim to get even better in 2026, which means it’s World Series or bust for the club.

As the Blue Jays prepare for a new season, Springer opens up about his mindset going into another challenging MLB campaign.

“I think at the end of the day, we have to understand that, you know, that was last year, and, you know, this is now,” the 36-year-old outfielder said, via the MLB Network. “And we have to have the same mentality. You’ve got to go out and play hard, and you’ve got to want it just as bad as you did last year.”

It is going to take more than just the right attitude and burning desire to succeed in the big leagues, though that agonizing loss to the Dodgers gives Springer and the Blue Jays plenty of motivation in 2026.

Springer, who is entering his sixth season with the Blue Jays, hit .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs and 84 RBIs through 140 games in 2025.

Last season, Toronto won 94 games and finished first in the American League East Division before beating the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs.