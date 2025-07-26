Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton plan

Giancarlo Stanton in warmups
Oct 7, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) looks on during pre game batting practice before game three of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees may turn to Giancarlo Stanton to fill a hole in their outfield, and that plan provoked a lot of reactions on social media.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Aaron Judge is dealing with a strained elbow ligament and will be placed on the 10-day IL. More concerningly, Judge will not be able to play in the outfield even after he returns, meaning the Yankees will need to find a solution in right field for potentially several weeks.

Boone suggested the Yankees plan to see if Stanton can play in right field, a position he has not played since 2023.

Naturally, the possibility of Stanton playing in the field drew a swift response from fans. Many predicted the veteran slugger would either get hurt or be a disaster in the outfield.

The skepticism is understandable. Stanton looked painfully slow two years ago, and there is no reason to believe he has gotten any faster. He also dealt with an elbow injury of his own to start the season.

Stanton is 35 and is probably not a long-term solution to their right field issue. They will really need to get Judge healthy as quickly as they can.

