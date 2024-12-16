NL team reportedly emerges as frontrunner to sign Corbin Burnes

Top free agent starter Corbin Burnes may be on his way to one National League team sooner rather than later.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday that the San Francisco Giants are viewed as the favorites to land Burnes. Morosi added that no deal is close, but the perception is that the Giants are in the lead for the former Cy Young Award winner.

“The link is real. There is no deal close at this hour that we can gather, but the Giants are viewed by many as one of the frontrunners, and perhaps the frontrunner, to sign Corbin Burnes,” Morosi said.

Morosi added that Burnes grew up in California and played collegiately at St. Mary’s. He also makes his offseason home in Arizona, so the Giants could have a significant geographic advantage. Burnes may be trying to beat the 8-year, $218 million deal Max Fried signed with the New York Yankees, which could slow down an agreement.

Burnes has been linked to the Giants for virtually the entire offseason. He is the best pitcher available on the market, having notched five consecutive top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting across two different leagues. He posted a 2.92 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles last season in 32 starts, and only just turned 30 in October.

The Giants have already handed out one big contract this offseason. Their willingness to offer another would be a clear indication that they intend to turn things around in 2025 off the heels of a disappointing 80-82 season.