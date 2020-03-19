Report: Giants open to signing Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig was Public Enemy No. 1 in San Francisco at one point, but now the tides may be shifting.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported this week that the Giants are one of the teams “willing to consider” signing the divisive outfielder and that the belief is Puig will sign this month.

Of course, Puig, who hit .267 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2019, played six seasons with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. During his time there, he was also involved in a number of bench-clearing incidents with the Giants.

Still, former Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi is now head of baseball operations in San Francisco and is thus acquainted with the ex-All-Star Puig. While a more bizarre pairing may be on the table for him as well, a return to the NL West does seem to be quite possible for Puig.