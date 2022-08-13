Giants share sad family news about Tim Lincecum

The San Francisco Giants on Thursday shared some sad news about Tim Lincecum’s family.

The Giants revealed that Lincecum’s wife Cristin Coleman died.

She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 11, 2022

“The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher. She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us,” the Giants said.

Coleman died on June 27 after battling cancer, according to the San Mateo Daily Journal. She was 38 years old at the time of her death.

Coleman had recently worked as the principal at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, Calif.

The Giants told the San Francisco Chronicle they only learned on Thursday of Coleman’s death, and that Coleman and Lincecum had recently been married.

Lincecum and Coleman were a couple since at least 2012. Lincecum pitched for the Giants from 2007-2015. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2008 and 2009.