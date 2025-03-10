Report: Gerrit Cole recommended to have Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees’ worst fears about Gerrit Cole may be coming true.

Cole underwent testing on his right elbow after having a bad outing in spring training on Thursday. On Sunday evening, MLB reporter Jim Bowden reported that Cole has received a recommendation to get Tommy John surgery. Bowden says Cole is going to get a second medical opinion before making a decision.

According to source, Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have TJ surgery… but they are now waiting for a 2nd opinion to confirm the diagnosis #Yankees — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 10, 2025

Feb 13, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cole similarly dealt with an elbow issue during spring training in 2024. He was later diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his right elbow, which Cole blamed on getting “a little too hot a little too quick” in his spring training appearances last year. While Cole was able to avoid surgery last season, the recovery kept him on the injury list for the Yankees’ first 75 games.

In November, Cole initially exercised the Year 5 opt-out in his 9-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees he signed before the 2020 season. The two sides were eventually able to agree to a new deal that calls for Cole to receive $144 million over the next four seasons.

Despite missing half of last season, Cole still had himself a solid 2024 atop the Yankees’ rotation. He finished with a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 17 starts. His 17 starts last season were the fewest he had made in a non-shortened season.

The 34-year-old Cole won the AL Cy Young Award in 2023 and is regarded as one of the top pitchers in MLB. Losing Cole for the season would be devastating for the Yankees.