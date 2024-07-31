Crazy graphic about Marlins goes viral after trade deadline sell-off

A lot has changed for the Miami Marlins in the span of less than a year.

A hard-to-believe graphic went viral on social media after the Marlins’ trade deadline fire sale this week. Miami just made the playoffs last year as a Wild Card in the NL but have since gutted their roster completely. The graphic revealing how shockingly little is left from that 2023 team.

Take a look (courtesy of X user Alex Ferrer).

At Tuesday’s deadline day, the Marlins traded away Tanner Scott, Bryan De La Cruz, Huascar Brazoban, Trevor Rogers, Josh Bell, Bryan Hoeing, and JT Chargois. During the days prior, they also dealt Jazz Chisholm Jr. and AJ Puk. Meanwhile, Miami traded Luis Arraez back in May while Jon Berti, Jorge Soler, and Matt Barnes left as free agents over the offseason. The Marlins made some in-season DFAs as well, including Avisail Garcia.

At a division-worst 40-68 this season, the sell-off made perfect sense for the Marlins. But it is still jarring to see just how many players Miami has gotten rid of in essentially just a few months’ time. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that the architect of that 2023 team was also forced out during the offseason.