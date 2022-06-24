 Skip to main content
Guardians star Jose Ramirez goes viral for his ridiculous shirt

June 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jose Ramirez in helmet and uniform

Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez’s new shirt is sure to send more than a few heads spinning.

The Cleveland Guardians star went viral on Friday for the shirt that he was photographed in prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez was wearing a shirt of himself … wearing a shirt of himself. Take a look.

For those keeping score at home, that is two Ramirez faces on the shirt and three Ramirez faces in the picture (counting, of course, his actual face). The ridiculously meta shirt is part of a “#VoteGuards” campaign encouraging fans to vote Guardians players into next month’s MLB All-Star Game.

The three-time All-Star and AL MVP candidate Ramirez probably wants to make sure that everybody knows exactly what his face looks like. After all, some people have gotten it wrong before.

