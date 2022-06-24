Guardians star Jose Ramirez goes viral for his ridiculous shirt

Jose Ramirez’s new shirt is sure to send more than a few heads spinning.

The Cleveland Guardians star went viral on Friday for the shirt that he was photographed in prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez was wearing a shirt of himself … wearing a shirt of himself. Take a look.

José Ramírez wearing a shirt of himself wearing a shirt of himself. Did you expect anything less? pic.twitter.com/68jz1QaLjG — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 24, 2022

For those keeping score at home, that is two Ramirez faces on the shirt and three Ramirez faces in the picture (counting, of course, his actual face). The ridiculously meta shirt is part of a “#VoteGuards” campaign encouraging fans to vote Guardians players into next month’s MLB All-Star Game.

The three-time All-Star and AL MVP candidate Ramirez probably wants to make sure that everybody knows exactly what his face looks like. After all, some people have gotten it wrong before.