Guardians pitcher misses spring start with strange weight-room injury

Despite it still being spring training, one Cleveland Guardians pitcher is already getting a head start on the bizarre injuries.

Guardians righty Gavin Williams was scratched from a scheduled spring start against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday with discomfort in his throwing elbow. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told reporters that Williams made an awkward throw during his weighted ball routine and felt the discomfort.

Vogt added that the decision to scratch Williams was out of an “abundance of caution” and that Williams should be throwing again within a couple of days (per Mandy Bell of MLB.com).

Williams, 24, is one of the better young arms on the Guardians roster. He posted a 3.29 ERA over 16 starts last season and is now expected to be a reliable mid-rotation starter behind Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie.

You definitely have to watch out for those weight room injuries though. Around this time last year, it was a San Diego Padres pitcher who was felled by one of those as well.