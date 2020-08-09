Astros coach provoked Ramon Laureano with derogatory family comment?

Ramon Laureano lost his cool during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros, and now we may have an idea of what exactly set him off.

The Oakland Athletics catcher was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, his second plunking of the contest. As Laureano proceeded over to first base, he suddenly charged at the Astros dugout and specifically at bench coach Alex Cintron, who could be seen yelling at him.

Baseball writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz reports that Cintron allegedly mentioned Laureano’s mother in a derogatory way, noting that those are fighting words in Latino culture.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters afterwards that he did not know if Cintron mentioned Laureano’s mother but acknowledged the sensitive cultural aspect and said he once learned about that the hard way.

Dusty Baker says he doesn’t know if Alex Cintron mentioned Ramón Laureano’s mother while yelling at him before Laureano charged him. But Baker says he learned the hard way how different it is when you mention a Latino’s mother. He vowed to check on the matter. pic.twitter.com/4tHvoSkIWZ — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) August 9, 2020

The storm had been brewing from the very start of this series, and while Laureano is now facing a suspension, Cintron could see punishment too for provoking him after the hit-by-pitch situation had already calmed down.