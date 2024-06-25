 Skip to main content
Hunter Greene vomits on mound while facing Pirates

June 25, 2024
Hunter Greene on the mound

Hunter Greene tossed his cookies during his start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Monday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Greene was facing Bryan Reynolds with a runner on first in the top of the first inning. After throwing his first pitch to Reynolds, who hit a foul ball, Greene turned around and vomited in front of the pitching rubber.

This is the second start in a row where this happened to Greene. The Reds pitcher had said that he vomited last time because he had hydrated too much while preparing to pitch in the heat at Pittsburgh last week. Apparently the same thing happened this time.

Whatever Greene did to prepare for the start didn’t work. He allowed a 2-run home run to Reynolds and a third run later in the inning. He got into more trouble in the third inning and allowed three more runs to fall behind 6-0 for what was shaping up to be one of his worst outings of the season.

