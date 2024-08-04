Jackson Holliday credits unlikely good-luck charm for his improved play

Jackson Holliday looks much better equipped to handle MLB pitching this time around, and he may have an unlikely source to thank.

The Baltimore Orioles infield phenom Holliday revealed to reporters this weekend that playing “Golden Tee Golf,” which he started playing at Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the summer, has become a good-luck charm for him. Holliday was also elated to see a “Golden Tee Golf” machine present in the visitors’ clubhouse at Progressive Field (where the Orioles are currently playing a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians).

“Honestly, once I started playing that in Norfolk, I started hitting good again,” said Holliday, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. “I made a hole-in-one on a par-five today, so I think that was a guaranteed two hits.

“I’m starting to see the ball a little deeper and allowing myself to go the other way, which allows me to see the ball for a longer time,” he added of his overall approach. “Honestly, a whole lot more comfortable. Just trusting myself and my approach and just trying to have fun. Even when I’m getting out, I feel like I’m hitting the ball hard and putting together good at-bats, which is important.”

“Golden Tee Golf” is a golf arcade game that has been popular ever since its release in 1989. In the more modern editions, players can take on the virtual personas of John Daly, Jim Furyk, Justin Rose, and other famous pro golfers for gameplay.

Rill also shared some stats indicating how dominant Holliday has gotten at the game.

Golden Tee in Cleveland’s visiting clubhouse has 5 courses with records dating back to at least ‘22 — #Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday set the record for 3 of them this weekend. Baja Ria -26

Hidden Temple -23

Monte Zeballos -23 He also had a -21 at Forest Knoll. https://t.co/PbE5gaLQXJ — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) August 4, 2024

The 20-year-old Holliday looked lost after first being called up by the Orioles in April, hitting a miserable .059 in 36 plate appearances before being sent back down to the minors after 10 games. But after figuring some things out at Norfolk, Holliday got the call once again late last month. In the four games since then for Baltimore, Holliday is now hitting .357 with a very impressive 1.080 OPS.

The raw power has always been there for the lefty-hitting Holliday. But it turns out that he may have just needed to moonlight as an arcade-game version of John Daly in order to put it all together.