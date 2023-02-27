Jacob deGrom responds to rumors about Mets exit

Jacob deGrom surprised many when he left the New York Mets to sign with the Texas Rangers during the offseason. The move was abrupt enough that it spawned a number of rumors that deGrom is now dispelling.

deGrom said Sunday that part of him had expected to return to the Mets, and that his departure was not personal and had little to do with the organization.

“It was never like, I’m outta here,” deGrom told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “You look at places you can see yourself playing. All I had known was New York, and part of me thought I’d be back.”

deGrom was dismissive of speculation that he had been unhappy about his previous contract, or that he disliked pitching in New York.

“I really enjoyed my time in New York,” deGrom added. “I have friends that will be lifelong friends in New York. We still keep in touch with a lot of people. That was all I knew for 13 years including eight seasons in the big leagues. The fans and everyone were always great to me. It was never like 100 percent I’m leaving here.

“It’s free agency. You sit down and say I could see myself here, I could see myself there. Texas showed a ton of interest. Things got moving really, really quickly. And I said, I’m going to be a Texas Ranger.”

This will not necessarily do anything to convince Mets fans that there was nothing personal about the sudden departure. After all, the Mets apparently felt that they did not even get the chance to give deGrom a final offer before he ultimately signed a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas. The Mets, according to Heyman, never offered more than $120 million.

deGrom has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons, but his 2.52 career ERA reflects what he is capable of if he can stay healthy. If that does happen, the Rangers will probably find that contract to be well worth it.