Video emerges of Knicks players arguing during their Game 1 collapse

Even before the New York Knicks blew Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there seemed to be some issues on their sideline in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Video emerged showing Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby involved in an animated dispute on the sideline with 34 seconds left in regulation of Game 1, forcing Jalen Brunson to intervene. The argument came even though the Knicks were still ahead 123-118 at the time.

The dispute seemingly stemmed from Towns’ frustration that Anunoby failed to play tight enough on Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith prior to the timeout, which led to an Indiana 3-pointer.

Here is some Context.. after Kat switched on the screen you can see him yelling at OG to pick up Nesmith .. OG was sleep here on defense and too far back in drop coverage. When they go in the huddle Kat is mad… and OG is trying to plead his case. Brunson has to come in and stop… https://t.co/9hp0AobFw8 pic.twitter.com/kcIkeSnvjU — 🅰️RAY (@ARayfor3) May 22, 2025

The discussion does not appear too heated, especially in the context of the game situation. The Knicks had not lost their lead at that time, but the Pacers were closing fast, and the mood in Madison Square Garden was growing even more tense.

Things only got worse from there for the Knicks, who ultimately lost in overtime. This incident would have been little more than a footnote had they held on, but with this outcome, there will be some questions over the mood of the team during that final minute of play.