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Jacob Misiorowski tops his MLB record with blazing 105.5 MPH pitch

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Jacob Misiorowski ready to pitch
Jun 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski continued his dominance with an electrifying performance Friday night, unleashing a 105.5 MPH fastball in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs that shattered his own record for the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher in the pitch-tracking era.

The heater, thrown to Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, topped his previous mark of 104.5 MPH set on June 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber.

Misiorowski opened the game with back-to-back fastballs reaching 103.1 and 104.3 MPH before delivering the record-breaking pitch, which Crow-Armstrong fouled off before striking out.

The 24-year-old right-hander went six innings in the Brewers’ 6-2 victory, allowing one run while striking out eight and walking four. His season ERA stands at 1.45, among the lowest through 16 starts in the past half-century.

Teammate Garrett Mitchell highlighted the spectacle, noting Misiorowski seems to break records regularly.

“I have nothing else to say about it,” Mitchell said, via ESPN. “It’s impressive. It feels like every time he goes out there, he’s breaking a record of some sort.”

Misiorowski expressed confidence that even higher velocities are possible, but emphasized that winning games remains the priority.

“I definitely think it’s possible,” he said. “Science says you can hit 108. Someone eventually is going to hit it. If that’s me, cool. I don’t think that’s something I need to focus on. Speed is cool but if it doesn’t win a ball game it doesn’t matter.”

His velocity and command have made him a cornerstone of the Brewers’ rotation.

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