Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski throws fastest pitch by a starter in MLB history

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski overheated the radar gun on Friday with his flamethrower of a fastball against the Philadelphia Phillies .

The hard-throwing right-hander came out firing against the first batter he faced at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Philadelphia’s free-swinging leadoff hitter, Kyle Schwarber , never stood a chance.

Misiorowski started Schwarber off with a couple of borderline pitches that were deemed balls. The Brewers star got back in the count with back-to-back heaters in the zone to set up a 2-2 pitch for the ages.

Misiorowski struck Schwarber out on a 104.5-mph fastball, foul-tipped into catcher William Contreras ’ glove. It was the fastest recorded pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in MLB history.

JACOB MISIOROWSKI JUST HIT 104.5 MPH — THE FASTEST PITCH BY A SP IN MLB HISTORY pic.twitter.com/J9fXQauDeS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 12, 2026

Not only did Misiorowski blow by Schwarber with straight gas, but he also located it perfectly in the bottom outside corner of the strike zone.

Schwarber didn’t see a single pitch under 103 mph in his first at-bat. He wasn’t alone in being rendered ineffective by “The Miz,” who struck out 15 batters in the best start of his young career.

Misiorowski took a page out of Greg Maddux’s playbook with a 95-pitch complete-game shutout for a 6-0 Brewers win. Coincidentally, Schwarber was the only Phillies player to get a hit in the evening.

Every baseball fan entered Friday knowing Misiorowski was one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the game. Then he showed the world he had another level to get to.