Jared Porter gets update to Wikipedia page after sexual harassment report

Jared Porter’s Wikipedia page already received some fitting updates after a report published on Monday night detailed the sexually harassing text messages the baseball executive sent to a female foreign reporter.

Porter, 42, was hired by the New York Mets in December to serve as their general manager. On Monday, ESPN published a report that detailed how Porter harassed a female reporter in 2016 with numerous inappropriate text messages, including an unwanted penis photo.

It didn’t take long for Porter’s Wikipedia page to be updated accordingly. His occupation was changed to “Genital Photographer.”

His page also got the following updates to a description about him: “Jared Porter (born November 23, 1979) is an amateur genital photographer and American baseball executive who is the former general manager for the New York Mets of Major League Baseball. He came under attack by #MeToo after he sent sexually explicit images to a foreign reporter.”

The Mets released a statement on Monday night saying they were reviewing the issue.

It’s hard to imagine Porter remaining in his position. If your judgment is so poor that you display this kind of disturbing behavior, how could a professional organization entrust you to oversee a billion-dollar investment?