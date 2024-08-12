Jarren Duran issues statement in response to controversy

Jarren Duran issued a statement on Sunday evening in response to the controversy over his use of a gay slur.

Duran was caught by a hot microphone on the NESN broadcast shouting “f—ing fa–ot” to a fan who had heckled him while the Red Sox were losing 10-0 to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Duran, who went 0-for-3 in the game with a walk and three strikeouts, issued an apology via a statement issued by the team.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community,” Duran’s statement read.

The Red Sox issued a statement as well.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the Red Sox’s statement said. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The Red Sox lost the game 10-2 to complete a 3-game sweep. They have now lost four in a row.