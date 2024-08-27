Jason Heyward lands with new playoff team after Dodgers release

Jason Heyward has landed with a new World Series contender after being cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heyward on Tuesday agreed to sign with the Houston Astros, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. The deal is pending a physical.

Jason Heyward has a deal done with the Astros pending a physical, per source. He was released by the Dodgers yesterday and is making $9 million this season on a one-year deal signed last winter.@brianmctaggart mentioned things were close. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) August 27, 2024

Heyward was designated for assignment by the Dodgers this week after Chris Taylor returned from a groin injury. The 36-year-old batted .208 with 6 home runs and 28 RBI in 63 games for L.A. this season.

Heyward, who was named an All-Star in 2010 and has won five Gold Glove Awards, had been a popular veteran in L.A. over the past two seasons. He delivered a huge pinch-hit home run that helped lift the Dodgers to a win over the Seattle Mariners last week.

After he enjoyed a resurgent year in 2023 where he hit .269 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and an .813 OPS, Heyward re-signed with the Dodgers on a 1-year, $9 million deal this past offseason. The Astros could use a productive bat in their outfield and are hoping Heyward can revert back to something more closely resembling his 2023 form.

The Astros entered Tuesday with a record of 70-61. They have a 3.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West.