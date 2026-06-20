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Jazz Chisholm had the wildest explanation for not wearing a cup

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Jazz Chisholm in his Yankees uniform
Aug 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm had a rough day on Thursday, but not rough enough to get him to make a significant change to his routine.

Chisholm left Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after fouling a ball off his nuts. Making matters worse for the second baseman was the fact that he was not wearing a cup — by choice.

One might expect that Chisholm would take a painful lesson from this incident. On Friday, however, he said he has no plans to start wearing a cup, as he has never been hit there before and this was just “unlucky.”

Perhaps it was just bad luck, but Chisholm is playing with fire here. Most people would not even want to risk that experience a second time, but the Yankee second baseman is willing to take the risk. Plus, Chisholm is quickly becoming a magnet when it comes to unusual injuries.

Then again, Chisholm played Friday and homered in his very first plate appearance. Perhaps the baseball gods were rewarding him for his bravery, but one would have to ask Chisholm if that is a trade he would be willing to make again.

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