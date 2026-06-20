Jazz Chisholm had the wildest explanation for not wearing a cup

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm had a rough day on Thursday, but not rough enough to get him to make a significant change to his routine.

Chisholm left Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after fouling a ball off his nuts. Making matters worse for the second baseman was the fact that he was not wearing a cup — by choice.

One might expect that Chisholm would take a painful lesson from this incident. On Friday, however, he said he has no plans to start wearing a cup, as he has never been hit there before and this was just “unlucky.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he still won't wear a cup despite his pain level being "a million" last night.



"If you ever got hit in the testicles, you would know."



"I've never worn a cup. I've never got hit in the balls.. That was just unlucky."



He added cups were mandatory in the… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 19, 2026

Perhaps it was just bad luck, but Chisholm is playing with fire here. Most people would not even want to risk that experience a second time, but the Yankee second baseman is willing to take the risk. Plus, Chisholm is quickly becoming a magnet when it comes to unusual injuries.

Then again, Chisholm played Friday and homered in his very first plate appearance. Perhaps the baseball gods were rewarding him for his bravery, but one would have to ask Chisholm if that is a trade he would be willing to make again.