Jazz Chisholm exits game after an unfortunate foul ball to the nuts

Jazz Chisholm unfortunately failed the cup check on Thursday night.

The New York Yankees played on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y. During the fourth inning of the contest, the Yankees infielder Chisholm experienced a moment that made every male fan cringe.

Chisholm fouled off a pitch from White Sox righty Sean Burke . The foul ball hit the ground and kicked back up to catch Chisholm … right in the family jewels.

The two-time All-Star Chisholm immediately went down to a knee in pain. He remained down being attended to by trainers for several moments and ultimately had to exit the game from there (being replaced by Yankees teammate Anthony Volpe ).

Here is the video of the highly unlucky moment.

Not the best place to foul a ball off pic.twitter.com/Vp0HnvJ8JV — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 19, 2026

Chisholm, 28, is having a bit of a flat year, batting .229 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases through 69 games. His pelvic region is probably feeling a little bit flat right now as well, especially since this is actually not the first time that Chisholm has fouled a ball into his own … well, balls over the course of the last year.