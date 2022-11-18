 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, November 18, 2022

Jeff Passan gets ratio’d for breaking trade news on his Instagram

November 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jeff Passan in a tie

Jeff Passan broke some news on Friday, but the manner in which he broke the news is what drew attention.

Rather than break the news over his Twitter account like usual, Passan instead broke the news on his Instagram account. But he knows he has a big audience on Twitter, so he told his Twitter followers to visit his Instagram page for the news.

Passan’s actions come at a time when there has been a mass exodus of employees from Twitter, leaving the social media company with a much smaller working staff. That has prompted hyperbolic concerns about the end of Twitter nearing now that Elon Musk is in charge.

Though Passan was trying to shift away from Twitter, his maneuver didn’t go over well with his nearly 1 million Twitter followers.

Twitter users immediately took the news from Instagram and posted it on Twitter.

They also expressed their disappointment with Passan, giving him the “ratio” treatment where they bombarded his tweet with negative replies.

Yeah, they weren’t happy about Passan’s tactics.

Oh, as far as the trade news goes, the Angels acquired Gio Urshela from the Twins for minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo.

Jeff Passan
