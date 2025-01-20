Former AL Manager of the Year dies at age 83

Former AL Manager of the Year Jeff Torborg died on Sunday at his home in Westfield, N.J., the Chicago White Sox announced. He was 83 years old.

Torborg was a catcher as a player and played in MLB from 1964-1973. He spent seven seasons with the Dodgers (1964-1970) and won a World Series with them in 1965. Torborg then spent 1971-1973 with the Angels.

Torborg is best remembered for his time as a manager.

Torborg managed five different teams during his career. He had stints with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins. Torborg won AL Manager of the Year in 1990 after leading the White Sox to a 94-68 record.

Former MLB catcher and Chicago White Sox manager Jeff Torborg passed away this morning in Westfield, N.J. He was 83 years old. Torborg was named the 1990 A.L. Manager of the Year after guiding the Sox to a 94-68 record that season, a 25-game improvement from the previous year. pic.twitter.com/cKpNNdLod7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 20, 2025

Former White Sox shortstop Ozzie Guillen, who played under Torborg and later became a manager for the White Sox, sent a beautiful tribute note to Torborg.

“I am heartbroken. My mentor and my friend has passed away. someone who truly understood me and gave me a chance to lead, to be a captain. So much of my way of managing and being in a clubhouse came from him.

To his entire family, my deepest sympathy. Jeff, I will miss you,” Guillen wrote on X.