Jerry Seinfeld offers accuracy tip to Mets announcer during game

Lifelong New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld offered a tip to the team’s TV announcer on Thursday.

Seinfeld was watching the Mets face the Washington Nationals. The Mets were up 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th and had closer Edwin Diaz trying to seal the win with two outs and a runner on first. Diaz had a 1-2 count on Luis Garcia, which must have prompted announcer Gary Cohen to say the Nats were “down to their final strike.”

The saying is commonly used by announcers, but Seinfeld pointed out the technical inaccuracy.

Gary, you are the best. But,

it is not technically correct with 2 outs and 2 strikes in the 9th to say, “The Nats are down to their final strike.”

Because a base hit gives them at least 2 more strikes. It would be accurate to say, “The Mets NEED only one strike.”@garykeithron — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) September 25, 2020

Seinfeld is correct. It’s more accurate to say that the pitching team needs one more strike.

Maybe announcers will take note of this correction from Seinfeld and start applying the language during their broadcasts.

This is not the first time the comedian has weighed in on Mets broadcasts.