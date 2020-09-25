 Skip to main content
Jerry Seinfeld offers accuracy tip to Mets announcer during game

September 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lifelong New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld offered a tip to the team’s TV announcer on Thursday.

Seinfeld was watching the Mets face the Washington Nationals. The Mets were up 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th and had closer Edwin Diaz trying to seal the win with two outs and a runner on first. Diaz had a 1-2 count on Luis Garcia, which must have prompted announcer Gary Cohen to say the Nats were “down to their final strike.”

The saying is commonly used by announcers, but Seinfeld pointed out the technical inaccuracy.

Seinfeld is correct. It’s more accurate to say that the pitching team needs one more strike.

Maybe announcers will take note of this correction from Seinfeld and start applying the language during their broadcasts.

This is not the first time the comedian has weighed in on Mets broadcasts.

