Former Yankees player signs to play in Japan

The New York Yankees on Tuesday announced that they have released infielder Jeter Downs to allow him to play in Japan.

The Yankees said that Downs was released on Monday and will sign with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, a Pacific League team in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Downs was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and has been part of two big trades. First, he was sent by the Reds to the Dodgers in a 2018 trade also involving Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp. Then in 2020, the Dodgers sent Downs to the Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts trade.

Downs made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022. He also saw limited action with the Washington Nationals last season. He has batted .182 with a double and one home run in 20 career MLB games.

This year, Downs has been playing in Triple-A for the Yankees and has posted a .498 slugging percentage with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

The Hawks are in first place in the Pacific League with a 59-29 record as of Tuesday.