Jimmy Kimmel asks Dodgers hilarious question during interview

Jimmy Kimmel had Los Angeles Dodgers star players Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger on for an interview during the week following the team’s World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The ABC late-night host talked with the Dodgers stars about numerous topics, but things got really funny when he threw a zinger at the Houston Astros.

“Was it easier to win a World Series where the other team wasn’t cheating?” Kimmel humorously asked.

Jimmy Kimmel: "Was it easier to win a World Series where the other team wasn't cheating?" Kershaw and Bellinger: *immediate laughter* pic.twitter.com/ztBPYhpjn7 — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) October 31, 2020

“I guess so, we won, so it must have been easier,” Kershaw said.

“I’d say so,” Bellinger added.

Bellinger was one of the most vocal Dodgers players when it came to calling out the Astros for cheating in the 2017 World Series. The Dodgers lost two World Series in a row — to Houston in 2017 and Boston in 2018 — and finally got their ring this year.

And yes, it’s easier to win when the other team isn’t cheating.