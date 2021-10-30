Joc Pederson dealing with pearl necklace emergency before Game 4

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has become a cult hero due in part to his rather distinctive pearl necklace. That’s why he went to great lengths to address a rather critical situation prior to Game 4.

Pederson’s trademark pearls apparently snapped during Friday’s Game 3 win. Have no fear, however: Pederson’s jeweler is flying in a replacement ahead of Game 4.

Breaking (literally): Joc Pederson’s necklace snapped last night. His jeweler is flying to Atlanta today with a replacement. https://t.co/t2IJZNVejU — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) October 30, 2021

Pederson’s pearls have become something of a good luck charm. He started wearing them in games in September and they’ve caught on because of his October exploits. Even Braves legends are getting in on the act.

This wouldn’t have caught on if Pederson wasn’t backing it up with his play, but he’s certainly done that. He has three postseason home runs so far in 2021, including two in four games in the NLDS.